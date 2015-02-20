Santa Maria Police Nab Suspect in January Robbery

A suspect in a January armed robbery was arrested Friday after Santa Maria police, responding to an unrelated call for service, spotted him riding a bike.

Santa Maria police said the robbery occurred at 10:17 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

The suspects were armed with a knife during the commission of the crime, police said.

At 11 a.m. Friday, while police were near the 100 block of West Orchard Street, officers recognized Abel Espinoza of Santa Maria riding by on a bicycle.

Officers ran after Espinoza who tried to flee the area.

With the assistance of many bystanders and a police dog named Targo, the 21-year-old suspect was located and arrested, according to police.

