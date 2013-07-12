Santa Maria Police Nab Suspect in String of Burglaries

Santa Maria police tracked down a suspect after three residential burglaries were reported early Friday, arresting a 29-year-old man from San Diego.

Sgt. Terry Flaa said the first call came in shortly before 5 a.m. from a residence in the 200 block of South Oakley.

A woman reported waking up to a person standing outside her bedroom window and cutting her screen. The suspect fled as the victim began to call 9-1-1, according to Flaa .

He said the victim described the suspect as a man wearing a black sweatshirt. Responding officers began a search of the suspect.

A second call came in about 5:10 a.m. from a home in the 200 block of South Superior, with a woman and her husband reporting waking up to a man in their bedroom, according to Flaa.

He said the suspect fled when the husband confronted him. He was described as a black man, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, medium build, and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Santa Maria police officers continued their search of the suspect, Flaa said.

About 5:18 a.m., a third victim in the 200 block of South Western reported a man fitting a similar description walking in her rear patio area. The suspect fled when confronted, according to Flaa.

He said an officer located the suspect, identified as Arthur Jackson, a short time later walking in the area of Benwiley Avenue and Main Street.

Flaa said that during the stop, two of the victims were brought to the scene and positively identified Jackson as the suspect. The third victim was unavailable.

Jackson was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of residential burglary and attempted residential burglary. Bail was set at $50,000.

