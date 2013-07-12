Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:55 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Police Nab Suspect in String of Burglaries

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | July 12, 2013 | 7:27 a.m.

Santa Maria police tracked down a suspect after three residential burglaries were reported early Friday, arresting a 29-year-old man from San Diego.

Jackson
Arthur Jackson

Sgt. Terry Flaa said the first call came in shortly before 5 a.m. from a residence in the 200 block of South Oakley.

A woman reported waking up to a person standing outside her bedroom window and cutting her screen. The suspect fled as the victim began to call 9-1-1, according to Flaa .

He said the victim described the suspect as a man wearing a black sweatshirt. Responding officers began a search of the suspect.

A second call came in about 5:10 a.m. from a home in the 200 block of South Superior, with a woman and her husband reporting waking up to a man in their bedroom, according to Flaa.

He said the suspect fled when the husband confronted him. He was described as a black man, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, medium build, and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Santa Maria police officers continued their search of the suspect, Flaa said.

About 5:18 a.m., a third victim in the 200 block of South Western reported a man fitting a similar description walking in her rear patio area. The suspect fled when confronted, according to Flaa.

He said an officer located the suspect, identified as Arthur Jackson, a short time later walking in the area of Benwiley Avenue and Main Street.

Flaa said that during the stop, two of the victims were brought to the scene and positively identified Jackson as the suspect. The third victim was unavailable.

Jackson was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of residential burglary and attempted residential burglary. Bail was set at $50,000.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 