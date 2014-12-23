Santa Maria Police Release Shooting Victim’s Name

The man found shot to death early Monday in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue in Santa Maria has been identified as Pedro Antonio Lainez-Lopez, 28, of Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police said they received multiple 911 calls just before 6 a.m. Monday and found Lainez-Lopez in a parked vehicle.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers attempted to render aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no information at this time indicating this crime was gang-related,” police said.

Lainez-Lopez died on the day before his birthday.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact the department at 805.928.3781 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1.877.800.9100.

