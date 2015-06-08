Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:31 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Police Now Using Nixle, Twitter to Disseminate Information

By Santa Maria Police Department | June 8, 2015 | 8:31 a.m.

The Santa Maria Police Department is pleased to announce that it will begin utilizing a community alert system powered by Nixle.

This alert system will be effective July 1. The program will allow the department to send important and valuable community information directly to residents using the latest technology.

The Nixle community information service allows the department to create and publish messages to be delivered to subscribed residents instantly via cell phone text message and/or email. Notifications can also be accessed online at Nixle’s website by clicking here.

Messages may include alerts about missing children, road closures, water main breaks, and other relevant safety and community event information. The messages can be sent specifically to residents registered to a local ZIP code, giving them the opportunity to receive trustworthy information relevant only to their area. Subscribers can decide from which local agencies they want to receive information, and the exact type of information that they wish to obtain. Subscribers can also choose the way in which alerts are communicated to them, whether it is by email, text message, or over the web.

There is no spam and no hidden cost. Standard text messaging rates do apply.

Residents can register for the program by going to Nixle.com and clicking the “Citizens register here” tab located in the center of the page. Registering a smartphone is as easy as texting 93454 to 888777. To customize the way information is received, users will still need to go to Nixle.com.

The department has created a Twitter page as well. Community members can follow the Santa Maria Police Department by clicking here. The use of these two Internet platforms has propelled the department forward in establishing an alert system to keep residents up to date with real-time information on events occurring within the City of Santa Maria.

 

