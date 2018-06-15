Santa Maria Police Officer Sent to Veterans Treatment Court After DUI Arrest

A Santa Maria police officer has been charged with misdemeanor drunken driving after a single-vehicle accident on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court documents.

Roberto M. Ruiz, 47, has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content above .08 following the incident that occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on March 16 just east of Sierra Madre Road.

His blood alcohol level reportedly was 0.14, nearly double the limit of .08 considered drunk under California law, according to court documents.

Ruiz, who was alone in the vehicle, was off-duty at the time of the incident that occurred in the California Highway Patrol jurisdiction.

The case involving Ruiz landed in court earlier this month, and at the request of defense attorney Stephen Anderson, has been referred to Veterans Treatment Court.

In addition to Ruiz attending outpatient treatment, Judge Kay Kun also ordered him to attend a 3-month school through the Department of Motor Vehicles, enroll in mental health counseling through the Veterans Affairs Department, and perform 20 hours of community service.

The case returns to court June 22 for a review.

Ruiz is on paid administrative leave from the department, Lt. Dan Cohen told Noozhawk.

Due to his arrest Ruiz, apparently will not be called to testify in the now-underway trial for the murder of Marilyn Pharis.

The officer testified during the December 2016 preliminary hearing that he heard Victor Ramirez Martinez, 32, say in Spanish, "I hit her in the face with a hammer,” referring to 64-year-old victim.

The Air Force veteran was brutally attacked in her Santa Maria home July 24, 2015, and died eight days later in the hospital.

That statement overhead by Ruiz was not recorded, and Martinez's attorney pressed the police officer about what the defendant said before and after the statement.

Ruiz was a 10-year member of the Santa Maria police force, Cohen added.

In 2015, Ruiz was recognized with a lifesaving award during an annual luncheon for his role in saving a toddler who swallowed a marble and stopped breathing.

The officer had been flagged down by a hysterical man who said he and his wife were transporting their 3-year-old child who swallowed a marble and wasn’t breathing. Ruiz performed the Heimlich maneuver and the child began breathing.

A doctor later credited Ruiz’s efforts for dislodging the marble from the child’s airway.

“You were at the right place at the right to save this child’s life. You immediately identified the problem. You remained calm and effectively performed the maneuver as you were taught,” then Chief Ralph Martin said during the ceremony.

In 2017, Ruiz received another lifesaving award for a different rescue.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.