Santa Maria Police Release Description of Suspect for June 19 Homicide

Santa Maria police released a description of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in a senior citizen mobile home park last month.

Officers were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. June 19 to the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street where they found Thomas Dutart, 82, had been stabbed near his residence, police Lt. Paul Van Meel said. Dutart died from his injuries.

The phone call alerting police came from Dutart's residence, Van Meel added.

The victim described the suspect as a Latino man, between the ages of 30 and 40 and about 5 feet 10 inches tall, Van Meel said. The suspect also was heavyset and had curly hair, police said.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or suspect can contact Detective Philip Dix at 805.928.3781, ext. 2424.

The tip line can be accessed by calling 805.928.3781, ext. 2677 or sending an anonymous tip via the Police Department webpage by clicking here.

Dutart, who went by the nickname “Tommy Tuba,” was active in the community, including in musical groups and senior citizens activities.

A celebration of life for Dutart is planned from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Pismo Beach Veteran’s Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach.

The theme of Dutart's celebration of life is red,white and blue in honor of his July 4 birthday.

Attendees are urged to dress casually as planners note he enjoyed wearing shorts and brightly colored shirts. Organizers had asked that reservations be submitted by July 20 by emailing [email protected]

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.