Thursday, July 26 , 2018, 3:36 pm | A Few Clouds with Haze 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Police Release Description of Suspect for June 19 Homicide

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 26, 2018 | 11:24 a.m.

Santa Maria police released a description of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in a senior citizen mobile home park last month.

Officers were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. June 19 to the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street where they found Thomas Dutart, 82, had been stabbed near his residence, police Lt. Paul Van Meel said. Dutart died from his injuries.

The phone call alerting police came from Dutart's residence, Van Meel added.

The victim described the suspect as a Latino man, between the ages of 30 and 40 and about 5 feet 10 inches tall, Van Meel said. The suspect also was heavyset and had curly hair, police said.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or suspect can contact Detective Philip Dix at 805.928.3781, ext. 2424.

The tip line can be accessed by calling 805.928.3781, ext. 2677 or sending an anonymous tip via the Police Department webpage by clicking here.

Dutart, who went by the nickname “Tommy Tuba,” was active in the community, including in musical groups and senior citizens activities.

A celebration of life for Dutart is planned from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Pismo Beach Veteran’s Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach.

The theme of Dutart's celebration of life is red,white and blue in honor of his July 4 birthday.

Attendees are urged to dress casually as planners note he enjoyed wearing shorts and brightly colored shirts. Organizers had asked that reservations be submitted by July 20 by emailing [email protected] 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 