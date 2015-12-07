Santa Maria Police Release Victim’s Name, Details About Latest Homicide

Advice

Santa Maria's latest homicide victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds when he was found sitting in his vehicle Friday night, police said Monday.

The victim has been identified as Brayan Arturo Mejia-Molina, an 18-year-old resident of the city.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, police officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired on the 500 block of West Sonya Lane.

Officers say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this time there is no information that this crime is gang-related," police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with Santa Maria's 11th homicide of 2015, police added.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781.

