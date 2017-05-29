Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:20 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Release Names of Santa Maria Woman Killed in Crash, Suspected DUI Driver Arrested

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 29, 2017 | 4:13 p.m.

Santa Maria police released the name of the woman killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver over the weekend.

Lyvelyn Ordas Reyes, 57, of Santa Maria died due to injuries she received in the collision early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Donovan Road, where they found two vehicles that had major damage from a collision.

Five people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where Reyes died, police said.

One driver, Sergio Chagolla-Chagolla, 29, was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Police did not release names of the other people involved in the crash and did not specify whether Reyes was a passenger in Chagolla’s vehicle or a driver or passenger in the second vehicle involved in the crash.

Traffic investigators are asking that anyone who might have seen the accident to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 2297.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 