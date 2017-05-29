Police Release Names of Santa Maria Woman Killed in Crash, Suspected DUI Driver Arrested

Santa Maria police released the name of the woman killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver over the weekend.

Lyvelyn Ordas Reyes, 57, of Santa Maria died due to injuries she received in the collision early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Donovan Road, where they found two vehicles that had major damage from a collision.

Five people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where Reyes died, police said.

One driver, Sergio Chagolla-Chagolla, 29, was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Police did not release names of the other people involved in the crash and did not specify whether Reyes was a passenger in Chagolla’s vehicle or a driver or passenger in the second vehicle involved in the crash.

Traffic investigators are asking that anyone who might have seen the accident to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 2297.

