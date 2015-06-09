Santa Maria Police Release Names of Homicide Victim, Suspect

The woman fatally stabbed by a man who then was shot and killed by police Friday night in northwest Santa Maria has been identified.

Santa Maria police said Teresa Meza, 41, was stabbed multiple times in what officers are calling a domestic violence homicide based on the relationship between the victim and her alleged assailant.

“The victim in this investigation suffered multiple stab wounds; however, the official cause of death will be determined pending the results of the autopsy, which is scheduled today,” Sgt. Paul Van Meel said in a news release Tuesday.

Police contend Jesus Quezada Gomez, 50, stabbed Meza several times in the 300 block of West Williams Street.

Officers arrived about 9:30 p.m. Friday to find the man inside the residence, claiming to be armed with several firearms and threatening to shoot anyone who came near the residence.

"As officers approached the residence, they engaged the suspect, and it resulted in an officer-involved shooting, with the suspect being fatally wounded,” police said shortly after the incident.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting related to the homicide.

Names of the two officers involved in the incident have not been released.

Those officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

The Santa Maria incident is one of two shootings involving law enforcement officers this weekend in the county, with the second occurring in Carpinteria where a sheriff's deputy wounded a motorist, who brandished a firearm. The suspect in that incident, 23-year-old Oscar Varela Moreno of Santa Barbara, received several non-life-threatening wounds.

