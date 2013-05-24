Santa Maria Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired

Santa Maria police responded early Friday morning to a report of as many as four shots being fired into a home in the 800 block of Tabitha Lane.

Sgt. Russell Mengel said officers arrived about 4 a.m. and contacted several people in the area.

A bullet hole in a residence was found, and information was gathered about a suspect, he said.

Officers are investigating to determine if this incident is related to gang activity, Mengel said.

No one was reported injured.

Anyone with information about the incident or a possible suspect is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department.

