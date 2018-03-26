Santa Maria Police Arrest Burglary Suspects After Neighborhood Search

Two juveniles suspected of breaking into at least one Santa Maria residence were taken into custody Monday afternoon after a neighborhood search that lasted nearly three hours.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Newlove Drive due to a report of a residential burglary in progress, Santa Maria police Lt. Terry Flaa said.

As the officers arrived on scene, two suspects were seen running from the area.

“Officers chased after one of the suspects and were able to take him into custody after a brief struggle,” Flaa said. “As the officers struggled with the suspect, he dropped firearm ammunition that was taken from the home, leading the officers to believe he may have been armed.

Multiple Santa Maria police vehicles were staged along a perimeter, including Miller Street, East Newlove Drive and East Battles Road as of 3 p.m. Monday.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter circled overhead and officers searched the area.

“After an extensive search, the second suspect was located hiding in some bushes near at adjacent street,” Flaa said. “When officers attempted to contact the juvenile, he attempted to flee the scene.”

The suspect was apprehended on Miller Street.

“Because the stolen firearm was still outstanding, officers continued to search the neighborhood,” Flaa said. “The firearm was ultimately located near the location of the original crime.”

Names of the suspects were not release due to their ages.

Officers were continuing to investigate several other residential burglaries reported to this agency over the past week in an attempt to determine their connection, if any, to the suspects.

During the search, nearby Battles Road Elementary School was placed on lockdown for approximately 20 minutes as a precaution, a district spokeswoman said.

