Santa Maria Police Searching for Armed Man in Northwest Neighborhood

Santa Maria police officers cordoned off a northwest Santa Maria neighborhood on Friday afternoon after a report of a man with a gun, but the search failed to find the suspect.

Officers focused search efforts on the 400 block of North Depot Street near Fesler Street, Tunnell Street and Railroad Avenue.

"During that contact the suspect displayed a fire arm and pointed it at the victim," police Lt. Dan Cohen said.

No shots were fired and the victim was not injured, Cohen added.

Police blocked nearby streets while they dealt with the incident and called in additional resources including air support, Sgt. Andy Magallon said.

A helicopter began circling above the neighborhood shortly after 1:30 p.m. as neighbors stood outside watching.

SWAT and K-9 handlers also responded to the scene, before officers, with guns drawn, undertook a yard by yard search of the area.

However, the suspect was not located and police suspended the search after 4:30 p.m., police said.

