At-Risk Adult Reported Missing Is Found Safe

The Santa Maria Police Department sought the public's help Wednesday locating a missing adult at risk, who was later found in Guadalupe in good health.
Abelardo Jesus Castelo, 81, a longtime resident of Guadalupe who recently moved to Santa Maria, left the area of 200 block of East Newlove about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Castelo suffers from mild dementia.
He was found about 5 p.m. with the assistance of Guadalupe Police Department. He was released to a family member.
— Chris Nartatez is a sergeant for the Santa Maria Police Department.