Local News

Police Searching for Motive in Stabbing Incident

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 1, 2013 | 1:45 a.m.

Joseph Moreno
Investigators were trying to determine why a Santa Maria man was stabbed Thursday afternoon as he was taking out the trash.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Orange Street shortly before 4 p.m. and found the victim, in his 50s, suffering from at least one stab wound to the torso, said Santa Maria police Sgt. Terry Flaa.

The victim, who told investigators he was attacked while taking out the garbage, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Flaa said.

A short time later, officers located the suspect — Joseph Moreno, 42, of Santa Maria — and took him into custody at gunpoint, Flaa said.

Moreno was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery, Flaa said.

His bail was set at $500,000.00.

“The motive behind this stabbing is still under investigation,” Flaa said.

Anyone with information about the attack was being encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 277. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

