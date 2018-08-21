Santa Maria Police Searching for Suspects Who Shot Man Multiple Times

Investigators say the shooting is related to gang activity; victim transported to local hospital with injuries

A man was shot multiple times in Santa Maria Tuesday morning and taken to a local hospital, police Lt. Paul Van Meel said.

The man was shot by unknown assailants in the area of Battles Road and Western Avenue around 10:45 a.m., Van Meel said.

Santa Maria police and fire personnel responded to the scene, along with a American Medical Response ambulance that transported the victim by medical helicopter to a local hospital.

Police were working to confirm the man's identity Tuesday afternoon, and to identify suspects in the shooting, Van Meel said.

The suspects were described as two Hispanic males driving a dark-colored, four-door vehicle, he added.

The victim apparently was shot outside a vehicle, but police were working to determine whether he was walking in the area or was driven there.

Investigators believe the shooting was related to gang activity.

Any witnesses who saw anything suspicious in the area can contact Detective Jesus Caro at 805.928.3781, ext. 1304, the Police Department's tip line by calling 805.928.3781, ext. 2677 or submit information through the agency’s website by clicking here.

Later Tuesday, police responded to reports of at last two strong-armed robberies including one where the victim was pistol whipped before the suspects fled, Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

A short time later, an officer saw a vehicle that matched the suspects’ description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Donovan Road and Lynne Drive.

However, the vehicle entered a condominium complex in the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive where the four suspects ran away.

A helicopter, already flying over Santa Maria to help police investigating the robberies, assisted officers in locating four suspects, whose names were not immediately available.

Officers also found a weapon near the scene and were trying to determine whether the incident was related to the earlier shooting in Santa Maria, McGehee said.

