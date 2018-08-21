Tuesday, August 21 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Police Searching for Suspects Who Shot Man Multiple Times

Investigators say the shooting is related to gang activity; victim transported to local hospital with injuries

man cleaning sidewalk Click to view larger
A worker cleans the sidewalk where a man was shot multiple times on Tuesday morning, on the corner of Battles Road and Western Avenue in Santa Maria.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:44 p.m. | August 21, 2018 | 2:51 p.m.

A man was shot multiple times in Santa Maria Tuesday morning and taken to a local hospital, police Lt. Paul Van Meel said.

The man was shot by unknown assailants in the area of Battles Road and Western Avenue around 10:45 a.m., Van Meel said.

Santa Maria police and fire personnel responded to the scene, along with a American Medical Response ambulance that transported the victim by medical helicopter to a local hospital.

Police were working to confirm the man's identity Tuesday afternoon, and to identify suspects in the shooting, Van Meel said. 

The suspects were described as two Hispanic males driving a dark-colored, four-door vehicle, he added.

The victim apparently was shot outside a vehicle, but police were working to determine whether he was walking in the area or was driven there. 

Investigators believe the shooting was related to gang activity.

Any witnesses who saw anything suspicious in the area can contact Detective Jesus Caro at 805.928.3781, ext. 1304, the Police Department's tip line by calling 805.928.3781, ext. 2677 or submit information through the agency’s website by clicking here. 

Later Tuesday, police responded to reports of at last two strong-armed robberies including one where the victim was pistol whipped before the suspects fled, Sgt. Michael McGehee said. 

A short time later, an officer saw a vehicle that matched the suspects’ description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Donovan Road and Lynne Drive.

However, the vehicle entered a condominium complex in the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive where the four suspects ran away.

A helicopter, already flying over Santa Maria to help police investigating the robberies, assisted officers in locating four suspects, whose names were not immediately available.

Officers also found a weapon near the scene and were trying to determine whether the incident was related to the earlier shooting in Santa Maria, McGehee said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

police cars Click to view larger
A shooting victim was transported to the hospital with injuries after being found at Battles Road and Western Avenue in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 