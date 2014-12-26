Santa Maria Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Juvenile Suspect in Market Robbery

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a juvenile suspect in a strong-arm robbery Thursday at the Blosser Market.

Lt. Dan Cohen said the suspect entered the store at 401 S. Blosser Road about 4:15 p.m.

According to Cohen, the suspect took merchandise, assaulted the store's owner/employee and then fled without paying.

The store was equipped with video surveillance cameras, from which police took photos and video of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male juvenile, about 16 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Information about this case can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

