Police Seek Identity of Attempted-Murder Suspect in Convenience Store Stabbings

The public is being asked to help identify a man suspected of stabbing two people at a convenience store earlier this month, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The attacks took place shortly before midnight at the 7-Eleven store at 1017 N. Broadway, Sgt. Jack Dunn said.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set Hispanic in his mid-30s, 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall, with a light complexion, glasses, mustache and goatee.

He was last seen wearing a royal blue Dodgers jacket, black shirt and khaki pants.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be contacted by anyone other than law enforcement personnel,” Dunn said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s possible identification or whereabouts is urged to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.