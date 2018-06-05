Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:53 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Police Identify, Locate Rape Suspect

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | June 5, 2018
This man, known only as 'George,' is wanted by Santa Maria police detectives in connection with a rape.

Santa Maria police detectives seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a rape received help in identifying and locating the man.

The suspect, known only as “George,” was described as approximately 26 years old and a resident of Sansta Maria, reportedly in the area of Western Avenue and Morrison Street, police said Tuesday. 

Detectives also learned that the suspect works in the packing industry for a local agricultural company.

At about 5:30 p.m., police began receiving numerous calls and tips regarding the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject known as "George."  

He was identified as Jorge Perez Jaramillo 26, of Santa Maria and was taken into custody without incident at his place of employment. 

"The Santa Maria Police Department would like to thank the community who reached out with tips and phone calls which assisted in identifying and locating the wanted subject," Sgt. Andy Magallon said.

Police did not disclose any information about the sexual assault.

