Santa Maria Police Seek Information After Arresting Man on Rape Charges

A 32-year-old Santa Maria man has been arrested in connection with a rape investigation, and detectives believe there may be other victims.

Michael Santana was taken into custody at the Santa Maria Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued Dec. 18, according to Lt. Paul Van Meel.

The arrest came as detectives conducted a rape investigation that led to the identification of a suspect.

Van Meel did not say where or when the rape occurred or why the suspect was at the Police Department when he was taken into custody.

Santana was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape, with bail set $100,000.

Based on information obtained during the course of the investigation, detectives believe there may be other victims, and asked anyone with information related to the investigation or any additional witnessses or victims to contact them by calling, 805.928.3781, ext. 1261.

Tips can be submitted anonymously at 805.928.3781, ext. 2677, or online by clicking here.

