Santa Maria Police Seek Leads in Double Stabbing

Santa Maria police say they have no suspects in a stabbing incident that sent two men to the hospital Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched at about 7:45 p.m. to the area of Miller Street and East Fesler Street on the report of a stabbing, according to Lt. Dan Cohen.

“While officers were en route to the location, they learned that two stabbing victims had just arrived at Marian Medical Center by private vehicle for treatment.,” Cohen said. “The officers found two adult males, both with stab wounds to the torso.”

One victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was admitted to the hospital, although his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Cohen said.

The other man sustained a single stab wound and was treated and released.

“There is no suspect information at this time, and the motive is still unknown,” Cohen said.

