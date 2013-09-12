Santa Maria Police Seek Attempted-Murder Suspect

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a Santa Maria man who is wanted for attempted murder in a stabbing that occurred in July.

Police believe Manuel Cortez is armed and dangerous, and ask that members of the public not approach or attempt to apprehend him, Lt. Kim Graham said.

Cortez, whose age was not released, is a wanted subject in a stabbing that occurred at about 8 p.m. July 3 in the 1600 block of North Broadway, Graham said.

The victim's name was also not released, and Cortez's current whereabouts are unknown.

“Cortez has several very distinctive tattoos; a San Diego Chargers symbol on the right side of his head, the words “Santa Maria” on the left side of his head, and pink-colored lips on the left side of his neck,” she said.

Police are asking anyone who locates Cortez to contact the Santa Maria Police Department by calling 9-1-1- or by calling Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

