Santa Maria Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Escapee

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect who escaped from custody Sunday night.

Sgt. Mark Streker said 24-year-old Juan Coria Olayo was arrested about 5 p.m. Sunday on drug- and theft-related charges.

He was transported to the Police Department, where he escaped by slipping off his handcuffs while unattended, according to Streker.

Olayo is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to 9-1-1, and should not try to detain him.

