Wanted Santa Maria Man Flees After Police Pursuit

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect wanted on an outstanding felony warrant after he led officers in a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle this week before fleeing on foot.

Sgt. Jesus Valle said officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of York Street to a call of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers found a white GMC pickup that recently had been reported stolen.

The driver of the vehicle, who police identified as 32-year-old Sergio Benny Castro of Santa Maria, sped away and led officers in a brief pursuit through city streets in the southeast area of Santa Maria, Valle said.

When officers caught up to the vehicle, Castro and two passengers had fled on foot, abandoning the truck in the 100 block of North College, according to Valle.

He said Castro has an outstanding felony “no bail” warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

An extensive search of the area was conducted, but Castro was not found, Valle said.

He said a man believed to have been one of the passengers was nearby, acting suspiciously. Alexander Trujillo, 27, of Santa Maria was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Castro is described as an Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 250 pounds with black hair, a goatee, and numerous tattoos on both arms, his chest and his upper back. He sometimes wears a hat. Valle said Castro should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Castro's whereabouts is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 x277.

