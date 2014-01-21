Santa Maria Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery

Santa Maria police are seeking a suspect in the armed robbery Monday night of a business in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

Officers were called to the scene about 9:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz.

He said an employee told police that a white man entered the business brandishing a firearm. The suspect then fled with cash and merchandise.

The employee was not injured, Ruiz said.

The Santa Maria Police Department is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the department at 805.928.3781.

