Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:38 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Police Seek Suspect in Kidnapping, Molestation

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 29, 2014 | 12:07 a.m.

Investigators were looking for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped a young girl from a play area, and molested over the weekend, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were called out at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of West Morrison Avenue on a report of a missing juvenile, said Sgt. Paul Van Meel.

The child was located, and told police she had been approached by a man described only as Spanish-speaking, wearing a black-and-red shirt and blue pants., Van Meel said.

"The male was able to lure the child away from the common area to an unknown isolated location, which is where the lewd act occurred," Van Meel said.

Investigators were asking for the public's help in finding the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781, or CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

"Additionally, the Santa Maria Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind parents that, when allowing young children to play in common or public areas, it is recommended that there always be a parent or a responsible party present to monitor not only the children, but other persons who may be in the area as well," Van Meel said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 