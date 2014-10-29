Santa Maria Police Seek Suspect in Kidnapping, Molestation

Investigators were looking for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped a young girl from a play area, and molested over the weekend, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were called out at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of West Morrison Avenue on a report of a missing juvenile, said Sgt. Paul Van Meel.

The child was located, and told police she had been approached by a man described only as Spanish-speaking, wearing a black-and-red shirt and blue pants., Van Meel said.

"The male was able to lure the child away from the common area to an unknown isolated location, which is where the lewd act occurred," Van Meel said.

Investigators were asking for the public's help in finding the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781, or CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

"Additionally, the Santa Maria Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind parents that, when allowing young children to play in common or public areas, it is recommended that there always be a parent or a responsible party present to monitor not only the children, but other persons who may be in the area as well," Van Meel said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.