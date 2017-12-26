Santa Maria Police Seek Tips About Christmas Morning Shooting

Santa Maria police were still seeking information Tuesday about a Christmas morning shooting that left one man with a minor gunshot wound to the leg.

Early Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane where they found a 29-year-old man with a leg wound from a small caliber handgun.

The victim, whose name was not released, was treated at Marian Regional Medical Center where he was released a short time later, police said.

Two unidentified suspects fled the scene after the incident at 1:40 a.m. in an unknown direction in a white, mid-2000s model Ford F150, police said.

Investigators have asked the public for assistance in identifying those responsible for what they believe to be a gang-related shooting.

“The shooting was committed with a handgun and the suspects are considered armed/dangerous,” police said.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Philip Dix at 805.928.3781.

Tips can be submitted anonymously on the SMPD website by clicking here.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.