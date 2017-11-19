Santa Maria Police Seeking Information About Stabbing

Santa Maria police were investigating an attempted murder that occurred in the northeastern section of the city Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North Harrison Drive for a reported stabbing just before 10 p.m.

The victim, reportedly in his mid-20s, suffered a stab wound, and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

Numerous witnesses left the scene before officers’ arrival, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Santa Maria police at 805.928-3781.

