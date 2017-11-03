Santa Maria Police Seeking Man Wanted in Connection with Stabbing

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Santa Maria man sought on suspicion of attempted murder after a Halloween stabbing, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Eric Arias Morales, 32, has been identified as a suspect in the stabbing that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of West Main Street.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of stab wounds.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The motive for the stabbing remains unclear and is under investigation, police said.

Morales is 5 feet, 10 inches, 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the location of Morales can contact the Police Department at 805.928-3781.

