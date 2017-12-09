13 Ounces of Heroin Seized, Driver Arrested After Police Traffic Stop in Santa Maria

A Friday night traffic stop by Santa Maria police led to the discovery of suspected heroin and the arrest of a local man.

According to police, a patrol officer pulled over a motorist in the 1300 block of South Broadway, leading the department’s Special Enforcement Team to join the investigation and conduct a probation search of the driver’s residence.

The Special Enforcement Team found 385 grams, or 13 ounces, of suspected heroin, which has a street value of approximately $23,000, police said.

Israel Garcia, 38, of Santa Maria, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and violating probation, police said.

