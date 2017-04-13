Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:14 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Police Shut Down Illegal Gambling Operation

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 13, 2017 | 10:09 p.m.
A months-long investigation resulted in the arrest Thursday of a Santa Maria man suspected of running an illegal gambling operation, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Sam Grair was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of bookmaking and wagering, possession of illegal gambling devices and possession of a gambling device, police said.

The department’s Community Services Unit was able to gather enough evidence during its investigation to obtain a search warrant for a location on the 100 block of West Main Street, police said,, and for an arrest warrant for Grair.

“They seized illegal slot machines, gambling paraphernalia and large quantities of US currency,” police said in a statement.

“They also contacted and arrested various patrons of the gambling operation for possession of narcotics and outstanding warrants.”

The illegal gambling operation was shut down.

