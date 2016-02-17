Santa Maria Police Spotlight Top Officer, Crime-Scene Specialists

A team of crime-scene investigators and an officer who used a fatal crash to drive home the importance of traffic safety to teens were among honorees Wednesday by the Santa Maria Police Department.

The annual awards luncheon held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge and co-hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce recognized both citizens, law enforcement officers and other staff members.

Officer Ronald Murillo was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for his investigative and educational efforts surrounding a street-racing crash that killed Righetti High School senior Breanna Rodriguez in early 2015.

“As a project that was very personal to him,” Martin said, noting Murillo helped create a video presented to local high schools plus campuses across the nation.

The officer organized a presentation about driving safety for teens and parents in the wake of the fatal crash.

“The response as you can imagine was very powerful and very emotional,” Chief Ralph Martin said.

Murillo is involved in assorted community organizations including Teen Court, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, Every 15 Minutes and Impact Teen Drivers along with the Santa Maria Police Department Honor Guard. He is one of the agency's traffic accident reconstructionists.

“His professionalism and commitment is a positive reflection on our police department,” Martin said.

Murillo, a 1986 graduate of Santa Maria High School, has been with the department for 12 years and previously worked for the city’s Recreation and Parks and Utilities departments.

“The Santa Maria Police Department is a great place to work,” a surprised Murillo said in receiving the award.

“It’s a big honor,” he added following the ceremony.

A father of teenagers, he said he was affected by tragic and preventable accident that claimed Rodriguez's life. He worked to help ensure the teen driver didn’t go to jail, but instead sought to ensure their story educated other youths about the dangers of street racing.

Murillo earlier was recognized as one of the employees of the quarter in addition to Cpl. Robert Prescott, beat coordinators Officers Ricky Arias and Mike Guerra and Officer Herminio Rodriguez.

The Distinguished Team Award to recognize the superior performance of a unit went to the crime lab staff — Timothy Sutcliffe, Lydia Magdaleno, Cristal Krausse and Angela Jorge — who temporarily handed off their cameras to others to capture their recognition.

Martin noted the crime scene specialists’ instrumental role in helping obtain a successful conviction for those charged with the death of Anthony Ibarra, 28, after collecting latent fingerprints and DNA blood evidence. Their work helped lead to the arrest and conviction of 11 people.

In 2015, crime lab staff completed 600 reports documenting work performed in the lab and field. They also conducted 2015 latent fingerprint exams on 530 cases. Their work led to the identification of 54 previously unknown suspects, the chief added.

“It should be noted and understood that a homicide investigation for this team does not end upon leaving a crime scene,” Martin said. “It’s actually just beginning.”

Despite the busy 2015, members of the unit never failed to respond and did not complain about the workload.

“Because of their advanced skillset and professionalism this team has become a unit that is revered and highly respected not just within the department but other law enforcement communities in the tri-counties area,” Martin said.

Also recognized was Samantha Jones who was presented with the Dispatcher of the Year Award.

Jones’s coworkers said she exemplifies the meaning of team player for the office that received 17,000 calls a month, Martin said.

“Every employee in the communications center, every employee, nominated her for Dispatcher of the Year,” Martin said.

Jones has worked for the agency since 2009 and previously was a dispatcher for Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

Lifesaving Awards went to:

» Officers Mason Jackson and Cole Whitney for helping a female who was acting strange and appeared to have a medical problem Oct. 2, 2015. The confused woman was in labor but fought officers’ assistance. Whitney delivered the baby and had to keep it safe as the woman tried to kick the infant, who began turning blue. Whitney got the child breathing again.

» Officer Ruben Peinado who was first on the scene Dec. 14, 2015 due to a report of an unresponsive male who had overdosed on heroin. Peinado administered CPR for approximately four minutes, an action credited with keeping the man alive until paramedics arrived and administered an opioid antidote.

» Officer Mike Guerra who helped a woman and three children get to safety after a fire involving a West Sonya Lane apartment building March 12, 2015. Guerra managed to capture to the children as they jumped from the second-floor window and used a ladder from a patrol vehicle to lower the third child and mother to safety.

Others recognized were:

» A man who helped officers nab a suspect in the deadly home-invasion robbery that led to the death of Marilyn Pharis, 64. The man was given a Distinguished Citizen Award.

» Property Evidence Clerk Tony Polizzi who handled what the chief called “a daunting challenge” of packing ad moving between 70,000 and 80,000 pieces of evidence from the old police station to the new facility while maintaining the chain of evidence. The move was completed in “a smooth orderly fashion,” the chief said. With an empty second slot in the department, Polizzi handled the office and was given a certificate of commendation.

» Officer John Veres who helped arrest robbery suspects plus a hit-and-run driver in separate crimes within 48 hours. He received a certificate of commendation.

The police chief also noted the roles of 11 volunteers who provide 1,200 hours of service d to the agency along with youths involved in the Police Explorers program, now with 22 members and a waiting list to participate. Explorers donated 1,500 hours to the city, helping at assorted community events in addition to earning top awards at competitions in the state.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.