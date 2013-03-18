Police: Suspect Rammed Victim with Vehicle During Fight

A 22-year-old Santa Maria man is in jail after an incident early Monday in which he allegedly used his vehicle to strike a man with whom he’d been arguing, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Trayvonne Averon Mays was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading arrest and felony DUI, said Sgt. Jesse Silva.

Mays was arrested after officers were called to Rancho Bowl, 128 E. Donovan Road, at about 1:30 a.m. on a report of a fight.

Mays had been arguing with the victim — a Santa Maria man whose name was not released — when the confrontation moved to the parking lot, Silva said.

“Mays got into his vehicle and proceeded to use his vehicle to strike the victim,” Silva said.

Responding officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Silva said, but Mays failed to yield, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The chase ended near the intersection of El Camino Street and Bonita Road, Silva said.

The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, but details on his injuries and condition were not available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 277.

