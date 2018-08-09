Santa Maria Police Arrest 6 People for Gang-Related Incident at City Park

Six men were taken into custody by Santa Maria police after a gang-related incident at a park Wednesday, Lt. Mark Streker said.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Preisker Park for a report of gang members gathering, displaying gang signs and showing a gun, Streker said.

The suspects ran away when officers arrived, but police saw one man throw a handgun over a fence before scaling it himself, Streker said.

Officers also scaled the fence and continued the chase until they took a suspect into custody, he said.

The suspect was identified as Carlos Palma-Velazquez, 19, and was booked into jail for suspicion of resisting arrest, possessing a firearm, and gang-association crimes, Streker said.

A loaded handgun was located nearby, Streker said.

Four of the other suspects were adults and one was a juvenile, all of whom were documented gang members or associates, Streker said.

All five of them were arrested and booked for probation violations, he added.

Just a day earlier, Preisker Park served as a the site for the National Night Out event aimed at police-community partnerships and making neighborhoods safer.

