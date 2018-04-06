Missing At-Risk Santa Maria Man Found by Sheriff’s Air Unit

An at-risk Santa Maria man who went missing Monday was found in the afternoon by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Air Unit.

The Santa Maria Police Department asked for the public's assistance to locate 24-year-old Schulyer Saline, who was last seen riding a tricycle near Cook and Broadway in Santa Maria.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., sheriff's personnel spotted Saline's tricycle in the parking lot of a hotel on Preisker Lane and SMPD officers responded to the scene.

Saline was found in good health and returned home, police said.

Saline is considered at-risk due to several medical conditions.