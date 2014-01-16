Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:23 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Police Warn Public About String of Sexual Batteries

By Sgt. Mark Norling for the Santa Maria Police Department | January 16, 2014 | 2:14 p.m.

The Santa Maria Police Department is advising the public of several sexual batteries that have occurred over the past week.

The area being targeted is the north part of town, in the neighborhoods adjacent to the levy.

Women who were walking or jogging in the area were approached by a Hispanic male in his early 20s, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a dark complexion and wearing dark pants, a hooded sweatshirt and/or hat.

As the suspect passed by the females, he slapped them on their buttocks. Afterward, the suspect fled either on foot or on a bicycle.

During one assault, the suspect exposed himself to the victim and attempted to grab her. She was able to run away to safety.

Anyone with any information or who has not reported being victimized by this subject should call the Police Department to make a report.

SMPD reminds residents to always be aware of their surroundings, walk/job with a partner whenever possible, and avoid using earphones when walking/jogging alone in areas where there are not a lot of other people around.

 — Sgt. Mark Norling represents the Santa Maria Police Department.

 

