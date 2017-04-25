Santa Maria Probationer Eludes Capture After Weapons Seized

Daniel Prendergast fled on foot after deputies tried to take him into custody

A probationer who was wanted on weapons charges eluded capture Tuesday afternoon in southwest Santa Maria.

A probation-compliance search of Daniel Prendergast's Santa Maria’s residence turned up an assault rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a handgun, weapons that he is prohibited from possessing, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

When law enforcement went to arrest Prendergast at his place of employment, in the area of Westgate and Betteravia roads, he fled on foot, prompting a major search of the area.

Despite efforts on the ground and in the air, including use of police K-9s, Prendergast was not located, Hoover said.

He remained at large at 8:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Department is requesting anyone who has information about Prendergast or who sees him to not approach him, but to call the Sheriff's Office at 805.683.2724 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

