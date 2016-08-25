Santa Maria Probationer Found in Possession of Weapons, Ammunition

On Wednesday at about 10:00 a.m., Santa Barbara County Probation Department Officers requested assistance from the Compliance Response Team (CRT) with a home visit for 34-year- old Ryan Brookshier of Santa Maria.

Previous attempts to conduct a search of ​Brookshier’s residence had been unsuccessful.

Brookshier was detained at the Probation Department. Probation Officers, CRT and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau detectives went to Brookshier’s residence.

Entry was made into Brookshier’s room to conduct a search per the terms of his probation. During the search, a Smith and Wesson .45 caliber handgun with the identification number removed and numerous rounds of various caliber ammunition were found.

Located in a safe in Brookshier’s room, detectives located another handgun, ammunition, Brookshier’s identification, a military Vietnam-era smoke incendiary grenade and steroids.

A second male was also arrested at the residence for unrelated traffic warrants.

Brookshier was booked into custody for the following violations:

29800 PC- Felon in possession of a firearm.

23900 PC- Alter firearm identification number

30305 PC- Felon in possession of ammunition.

11377 H+S- Possession of a controlled substance.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the sheriff's department.