Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:25 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Probationer Found in Possession of Weapons, Ammunition

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | August 25, 2016 | 8:45 a.m.

On Wednesday at about 10:00 a.m., Santa Barbara County Probation Department Officers requested assistance from the Compliance Response Team (CRT) with a home visit for 34-year- old Ryan Brookshier of Santa Maria.

Previous attempts to conduct a search of ​Brookshier’s residence had been unsuccessful.

Brookshier was detained at the Probation Department. Probation Officers, CRT and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau detectives went to Brookshier’s residence.

Entry was made into Brookshier’s room to conduct a search per the terms of his probation. During the search, a Smith and Wesson .45 caliber handgun with the identification number removed and numerous rounds of various caliber ammunition were found.

Located in a safe in Brookshier’s room, detectives located another handgun, ammunition, Brookshier’s identification, a military Vietnam-era smoke incendiary grenade and steroids.

Ryan Brookshier Click to view larger
Ryan Brookshier

A second male was also arrested at the residence for unrelated traffic warrants.

Brookshier was booked into custody for the following violations:

29800 PC- Felon in possession of a firearm.

23900 PC- Alter firearm identification number

30305 PC- Felon in possession of ammunition.

11377 H+S- Possession of a controlled substance.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the sheriff's department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 