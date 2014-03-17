City of Santa Maria Urging Conservation for Fix a Leak Week

This week, March 17-23, the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is observing Fix a Leak Week.

This is the sixth year the City of Santa Maria has partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency and with other water purveyors to promote water conservation through leak detection and repair.

Fix a Leak Week is an opportunity to improve the water efficiency of your home by checking for — and fixing — leaks. Leaks can account for, on average, more than 11,000 gallons of wasted water at home every year. That is more than enough water to fill a backyard swimming pool.

Here are a few facts about leaks:

» Leaks waste water and cost you money.

» Fixing household water leaks can save homeowners more than 10 percent on their water bills.

» Common types of leaks found in the home are easily correctable and include leaking toilet flappers, dripping faucets and other leaking valves.

» In most cases, keeping your home leak-free doesn’t require a major investment; you can repair dripping faucets, toilet valves, and showerheads yourself.

» Checking for leaks in pipe hoses, faucets and couplings is simple, inexpensive, and can save you and your family about 100 gallons each month.

Detecting Leaks

» Be your own plumber and save money by grabbing a wrench and checking for leaks indoors and outdoors using these simple steps:

» Look at all your pipes inside your house. Check underneath the kitchen sink, bathroom, laundry room, and the front/back hose bib. If you notice there is a slow leak or a wet spot around the area, you may have a leak in your pipes.

» Listen for dripping faucets and toilets that flush by themselves. Fixing a leaky toilet can save a family up to 500 gallons of water each month.

» Feel for drips and leaks inside and outside your home.

The average loss of water leaking faucets over a period of one month can be quite significant:

» 30 drops per minute, 54 gallons per month

» 60 drops per minute, 113 gallons per month

» 120 drops per minute, 237 gallons per month

» ½-inch stream of water, 1,014 gallons per month

» 1½-inch stream of water, 2,202 gallons per month

As a Water Sense partner concerned with preserving our nation’s water supply, the Utilities Department can help you learn more. To learn more about water conservation, or to schedule a complimentary in-home water audit, you may contact the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department at 805.925.0951 x7235. For more information, click here or click here.

— Myra Ritchie is a water conservation specialist for the City of Santa Maria.