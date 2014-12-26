Santa Maria Public Library Beginning New Book Club

The Santa Maria Public Library will be kicking off a new book club at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 in Shepard Hall.

The book club is open to all library patrons, and signups will begin on Friday, Jan. 2.

The first meeting of the book club will establish the name of the group, when future meetings will occur, and what types of books will be read and discussed. The club facilitators will be seeking ideas and suggestions from the new members.

The book that has been chosen for the first meeting is Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn. Coffee and a light snack will be provided at the meeting.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Public Library Reference Desk at 805.925.0994 x331.