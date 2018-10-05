Santa Maria Public Library Displays Teen Arts Mentorship Exhibit

The Santa Maria Public Library and the Arts Fund have announced the opening of the 4th Annual North County Teen Arts Mentorship Exhibition. A public reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, in the library’s Shepard Hall.

The exhibit, which will be on view until Monday, Oct. 29, features the work of 23 student artists from Santa Barbara County who participated in this year’s spring and summer Teen Arts Mentorship workshops.

The workshops included Font and Letter Design with Ruben Espinoza; Pen and Ink Drawing with Laura-Susan Thomas; Printmaking with Angelina LaPointe; Smart Phone Camera Photography with Michael Messina and photographs from the first Lompoc mentorship, Mural Design with Louie Regalado.

Represented in the show are students from eight North Santa Barbara County schools, including Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Ernest Righetti high schools, Trivium Academy, Orcutt Academy, Fesler Junior High School, and Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools.

Initiated in 1993 with a three-year grant from the Irvine Foundation, the Teen Arts Mentorship Program is an arts enrichment experience designed to expose teen artists to career paths in visual, performance, multimedia, and literary arts.

Working in small groups of five to 10 with creative professionals in the community, students develop specific art-making skills, learn exhibition techniques, and build portfolios, resumes, and professional networks to bolster college applications.

The Arts Fund, www.artsfundsb.org, was established as a nonprofit in 1983.



The Teen Arts Mentorship offers classes throughout the year in such media as photography, drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, assemblage, murals, graphic design, creative writing, poetry, filmmaking, theater and performance art.

The expanded program includes over 15 year-round classes, a new fall session for film and performance arts, and outreach to more than 25 schools, and a new branch of service to the underserved community of Santa Maria.



Questions may be directed to Sara Voss at the Public Library at 805-925-0994 ext. 2832, and to Torrie Cutbirth, executive director at the Arts Fund, at [email protected]

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.