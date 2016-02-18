Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:41 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Books

Santa Maria Public Library Expands Book Club in a Bag Title Selection

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | February 18, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

Readers are invited to come to the Santa Maria Public Library, or any branch library location in Orcutt, Cuyama, Guadalupe or Los Alamos to check out new titles.

The Santa Maria Public Library has provided Book Club in a Bag kits for local patrons to use for book club groups since September 2013. The library is expanding and revitalizing the collection of titles to be offered. 

Four new titles have been purchased and will soon be added to the collection.

The new titles include The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt, The Martian by Andy Weir, A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara and The King by Kader Abdolah. Additional new titles will be offered soon.

The funds for these titles and the other titles in the collection are provided by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library and the Friends of the Orcutt Library.

The Santa Maria Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays. 

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Public Library/Reference at 805.925.0994 x8562.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

