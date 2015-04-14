Santa Maria Library Offers Body Safety Program for Preschoolers

Children age 3 to 6 will have the opportunity to learn about keeping their bodies safe, as the Rape Crisis Center of Santa Maria presents a unique puppet show on Thursday, April 16 in the Altrusa Theater at the Santa Maria Public Library.

This free program is designed to teach young children about the sensitive issue of good, bad and confusing touches.

Two sessions will be offered: the first in English at 3 p.m. and another in Spanish at 3:45 p.m. Crisis Center staff will be on hand to answer parents’ questions following the puppet show. Pre-registration is not required.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to Youth Services at the Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0994.

— Dawn Jackson represents the Santa Maria Public Library.