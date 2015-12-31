Santa Maria Public Library Invites Readers to Monthly Book Club

Advice

The Santa Maria Public Library facilitates a book club called The Valley Reads, which meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month in Shepard Hall from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Each month a new title is read and discussed along with coffee and free snacks.

To join The Valley Reads, please come to the Santa Maria Public Library. Sign-ups are available at the second floor information desk.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Sundays.

Questions may be directed to the Reference Department at 805.925.0994 x1168.

— Rhonda Garietz is the chief deputy city clerk for the City of Santa Maria.