Santa Maria Public Library Offers Free Events for Children

Free tickets will be available on Tuesday for “Tongue Twisters, Crazy Gibberish & the Cha-Cha-Cha!” This performance will take place at 7 p.m. June 16 at the Santa Maria Public Library, and is open to children ages 3 and up.

Sandi Sylver, storyteller, ventriloquist and songstress extraordinaire visits the Central Coast from her Chicago home. The Santa Maria Public Library is excited to host her for a very special evening. Those who want to attend must obtain a free ticket from the children’s room prior to the show.

Signups will begin on June 10 for Whale of a Tale Story Time for preschoolers ages 3 to 5. This event features stories, songs, finger plays and a book on DVD. Story time is offered on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. and on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preregistration for the six-week session (June 24 through July 30) is required.

Call 805.925.0994 for more information.

