Proud of Its Past, Santa Maria Public Library Eagerly Checks Out Its Future

While celebrating two major anniversaries, library continues to serve community by adding seeds, makerspace and Moxie Café

David and Aaron Wheeler get creative at the Santa Maria Public Library's makerspace. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Santa Maria Public Library has been serving the Santa Maria Valley for 110 years. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Exhibits show off the Santa Maria Public Library through the past century. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Moxie Café now operates The Library Café in the Santa Maria Public Library, which marked its 10th anniversary of the new building and 110th anniversary this month. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Maria City Librarian Mary Housel shows off packets of seeds available at the Santa Maria Public Library, one of many ways the facility works to meets the needs of today’s library users. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Gladis Guzman helps her son, 6-year-old Adam Alonso, create a button commemorating the Santa Maria Public Library's 110th anniversary. The duo was working in the library’s makerspace where youths and adults can get creative. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Marking two key milestones this month, the Santa Maria Public Library reminded the community that it doesn’t just lend books as the facility evolves into a place where 21st century patrons can get creative, borrow things or even eat food from a popular local restaurant.

The library commemorated its 110th anniversary Saturday along with the 10th anniversary of its 60,000-square-foot building at 421 S. McClelland St. The celebration included cupcakes and performances by the Central Coast Chordsmen.

“We’re trying to stay relevant for what people want and need because not everyone is a reader,” City Librarian Mary Housel said. “We like to think people are, but not everyone is.”

Some ideas come from customers who recently moved to the area, she said. That’s the genesis for the “library of things,” to be started this year allowing people to check out sewing machines, gardening tools and more.

“It will be objects that people can check out with their library card,” Housel said. “So that’s another newer concept that people want and need.”

The celebration also coincided with the opening of a Moxie Café, which is bringing its “Eat well ... be well” menu to the library from its popular main location at 1317 W. McCoy Lane. The eatery took over the space after the library café’s previous operator left.

“The best thing now is we have Moxie, and we’re hoping Moxie is going to attract a lot of new people into the library who come in to eat at Moxie and then they venture and discover what else we have here,” Housel said.

Inside the library, visitors will still find shelves of books, magazines and movies.

But they also will find art on display and can participate in adult coloring programs twice a month. Another area allows veterans to connect with resources available to them.

Old-fashioned card catalog drawers now hold assorted seeds that people can check out to plant a garden. Instructions spell out details such as how deep to plant the seeds and other useful tips.

“It’s a pretty cool catalog,” Housel said, adding it’s available at branch libraries in Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama Valley.

Reference desk librarians who in the past answered obscure questions or settled trivia disputes still play a vital — although changed — role for libraries, she said.

Before the advent of the Internet and ease of Google searches, Housel recalled one patron asking how to make artificial rocks, another needing best songs appropriate for yodeling or someone searching for a crossword puzzle answer.

Now they help people use electronic readers to download digital books.

Through a grant also involving Allan Hancock College and the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, the library now offers a makerspace to provide visitors — adults and children— a chance to create.

On Saturday, patrons made buttons touting the library anniversary, bookmarks and more. On other days, visitors can learn how to use a sewing machine or 3-D printers.

At the makerspace, Gladis Guzman helped her son, Adam Alonso, 6, create a button touting the library’s anniversary.

“It’s really, fun,” Guzman said, adding she only heard about the makerspace at the Downtown Friday Night event.

“Now the kids are enjoying it,” she added.

Aaron Wheeler, 9, is a repeat maker after showing up at makerspace a handful of times with his dad, David.

“I think it’s a really cool thing to do because it’s like something you can do to learn about art,” he said. “I think it’s good for all kinds of kids to come and I think it’s good for the community.”

For Housel and her staff, working in the library provides a peek at popular culture.

“It’s really fun,” she said. “It’s very stimulating to your brain and fun, also because we’re on the edge of knowing what people are interested in, what do they like to read, what’s hot, what’s popular right now.”

