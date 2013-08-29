Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Public Library to Offer Book Club in a Bag Kits

By Lea Cryor for the Santa Maria Public Library | August 29, 2013 | 7:47 a.m.

Do you enjoy discussing books with your friends? Do you have a book club? Are you tired of trying to find 10 books of the same title for your book club members? The Santa Maria Public Library has the solution.

Starting next Tuesday, the Santa Maria Public Library will be offering Book Club in a Bag thanks to the generous donations of the Friends of the Orcutt Library and the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.

The Book Club in a Bag kits will be available at the library at the second-floor reference desk, and they may be checked out for six weeks. Kits are available on a first come, first serve basis.

The program starts with the following 10 titles: Beautiful Ruins, Before I Go to Sleep, Defending Jacob, Kitchen House, Language of Flowers, Light Between Oceans, Paris Wife, Sarah’s Key, Where’d You Go Bernadette and Wild.

Come check out this new service at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The Santa Maria Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library is closed on Sunday.

— Lea Cryor is a librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 