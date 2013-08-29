Santa Maria Public Library to Offer Book Club in a Bag Kits

Do you enjoy discussing books with your friends? Do you have a book club? Are you tired of trying to find 10 books of the same title for your book club members? The Santa Maria Public Library has the solution.

Starting next Tuesday, the Santa Maria Public Library will be offering Book Club in a Bag thanks to the generous donations of the Friends of the Orcutt Library and the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.

The Book Club in a Bag kits will be available at the library at the second-floor reference desk, and they may be checked out for six weeks. Kits are available on a first come, first serve basis.

The program starts with the following 10 titles: Beautiful Ruins, Before I Go to Sleep, Defending Jacob, Kitchen House, Language of Flowers, Light Between Oceans, Paris Wife, Sarah’s Key, Where’d You Go Bernadette and Wild.

Come check out this new service at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The Santa Maria Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library is closed on Sunday.

— Lea Cryor is a librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.