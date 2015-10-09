Santa Maria Public Library to Offer Snacks and Flicks for Area Teens

Teenagers

Santa Maria Valley teens seeking a place to relax and unwind this fall are invited to the Santa Maria Public Library on select Saturdays to enjoy light snacks and watch some great movies.

Films to be shown are Poltergeist (2015) Saturday, Oct. 24, and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Saturday, Nov. 14.

Movies begin promptly at 3 p.m. in the Altrusa Theater and are open to junior high and high school students only.

The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library graciously sponsor this program.

Questions may be directed to Youth Services at 805.925.0994 or [email protected].

The Library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays.

The Library is closed on Sundays. The Library is located at 421 S. McClelland Street.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.