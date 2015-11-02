Santa Maria Public Library to Screen Toronto Film Festival People’s Choice Award Winner, ‘Bella’

Things to Do

The Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to offer the movie Bella, which is rated PG-13. The screening will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015 in Shepard Hall.

Bella involves an international soccer star who is on his way to sign a multimillion-dollar contract when a series of events unfolds and brings his career to an abrupt end.

A beautiful waitress, struggling to make it in New York City, discovers something about herself that she is unprepared for. In one irreversible moment, their lives are turned upside down until a simple gesture of kindness brings them both together, turning an ordinary day into an unforgettable experience.

Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Santa Maria Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Library is closed on Sunday.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s reference desk at 805.925.0994 x827.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.