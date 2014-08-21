Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Teen Driver Crashes Into Santa Maria Michaels Store

Driver reportedly led police on a pursuit through Santa Maria with stolen car before driving into the store

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 21, 2014 | 10:41 a.m.

A 13-year-old driver in a stolen vehicle led police on a short pursuit that ended Wednesday night when the vehicle slammed into the front of the Michaels store in Santa Maria.

Officers noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner near Thornburg Street and Carmen Lane about 9:45 p.m., according to a Santa Maria Police Department news release.

When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield to officers and ran a red light at Carmen Lane and South Broadway.

The fast-moving vehicle traveled into the shopping center in the 1900 block of South Broadway and crashed through the front of the building before coming to a stop approximately 30 feet inside craft store.

As a result of the traffic collision, the Michaels building sustained "major structural and merchandise damage,” police said.

The driver was caught after a short pursuit on foot.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen just before officers attempting to stop it.

The teen was booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall for suspicion of evading a police officer, reckless driving, hit and run and resisting a peace officer, police said.

Michaels was open for business Thursday as employees and contractors worked to clean up and repair the damage.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 