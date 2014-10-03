Santa Maria Puts Another Heat Record in the Books

For the second straight day, Santa Maria set a high-temperature record on Friday, as the thermometer reached 100 degrees.

The reading at the Santa Maria Public Airport, taken at 1:26 p.m., matched a mark set in 1985, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Maria also set a record Thursday with a high of 98 degrees.

Santa Barbara, which set a record Thursday with a high of 94 degrees, remained several degrees below the mark for Oct. 3.

By mid-afternoon, the high for Santa Barbara had reached only 91 degrees, well below the 98-degree record set in 1958.

Another day of hot weather is expected Saturday, forecasters said, with highs in the 90s along the coast and in the triple digits inland.

"Saturday is supposed to be the hottest day," said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Somewhat cooler days lie ahead, Seto said, with highs next week in the 80s.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted through the week, and no rain is in sight.

